New Principal at New River Intermediate talks about goals for upcoming school year

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Students at New River Intermediate will see a new face heading into the new school year.

Amy McDonald is the new principal at the school. Mcdonald served at different schools in the county before returning to her stomping grounds as the assistant principal a few years ago. As an Oak Hill native, she is excited to work with kids in her community.

“I really want to make a difference in our community schools and I just feel like this is home. I live in Oak Hill and I really want to make a difference with the kids in this community,” McDonald said.



McDonald said her main goal is to help children who may be behind because of losing a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.