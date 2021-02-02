New Raleigh County Sheriff Deputy in town

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a new sheriff’s deputy in Raleigh County.

Justin Hensley was approved by the Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. He was also sworn in as a Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy in front of Judge Darl Poling. Hensley is a U.S. Air Force veteran, born and raised in Raleigh County. He said he hopes to serve in the detective bureau after doing his time on road patrol.

“With the political climate going on right now, law enforcement is an industry that is tough to go into because of the way people feel about it. But you have to give back to the community and you have to protect it. We have to protect each other right now because if we don’t, who’s going to protect us,” Hensley said.

Hensley’s first day on the job was Tuesday, but he will still need to attend training camp in May.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department still needs deputies. If you are interested, call their office for an application.