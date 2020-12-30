New restrictions limit amount of people entering Fayette County Courthouse

FAYETTEVILLE,WV (WVNS) — New restrictions are put in place at the Fayette County Courthouse. These restrictions come after the rising cases of COVID-19 in the county. County administrators are trying to limit the amount of people entering the courthouse. People are asked to conduct their business over the phone or via fax.

“The decision was made. It is an order to protect the employees in the courthouse and the public who is coming into the courthouse, and trying not to increase further spread of the virus and a period of heighten community spread,” Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ewing said.

The courthouse closed on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Noon and will reopen on January 8, 2021.