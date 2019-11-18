New rides at McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

News
Posted: / Updated:

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Hot new rides are added to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office fleet. Three new F150 Trucks were recently purchased.

The funding for the vehicles comes from by the McDowell County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board. It was approved by the McDowell County Commission. Chief Deputy James Muncy was instrumental in getting the funding for the vehicles.

“They are needed for the terrain and the off roads we have in McDowell County,” Sheriff Martin West stated in a release.

Chief Muncy put together the purchase package for the trucks and presented it to the EDA board.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Essay Contest announced for Small Business Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essay Contest announced for Small Business Saturday"

Annual Social Studies Fair held at Mercer Mall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual Social Studies Fair held at Mercer Mall"

Hospice of Southern WV to host annual Angel Tree Ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern WV to host annual Angel Tree Ceremony"

New hydropanels to help create clean drinking water in McDowell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hydropanels to help create clean drinking water in McDowell County"

Two local men inducted into Appalachian League Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two local men inducted into Appalachian League Hall of Fame"

Hospice VA Care Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice VA Care Conference"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News