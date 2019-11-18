New rides at McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Hot new rides are added to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office fleet. Three new F150 Trucks were recently purchased.

The funding for the vehicles comes from by the McDowell County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board. It was approved by the McDowell County Commission. Chief Deputy James Muncy was instrumental in getting the funding for the vehicles.

“They are needed for the terrain and the off roads we have in McDowell County,” Sheriff Martin West stated in a release.

Chief Muncy put together the purchase package for the trucks and presented it to the EDA board.