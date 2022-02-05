New River Classic tests kids’ martial arts training

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An annual tournament put local kids’ martial arts training to the test.

The New River Classic happens every year and tests kids skills in Sport Jiu Jitsu, Point sparring and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Executive Director for the tournament Chet Horton said testing skills through competition is vital to making sure kids are learning but also staying physically active.

“Competition is huge, kids need that outlet to get out there and get that built up energy and just let that all out, a place to release that energy out,” Horton said.

Horton said the best way to test your skills in self defense is through pressure testing like sparring and annual tournaments.

