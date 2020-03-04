New River Community and Technical College accepting applications for scholarships

Posted:

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A local college is looking to give out some scholarships!

New River Community and Technical College is accepting applications for its 2020 foundation scholarships. Each year, they give more than $125,000 in scholarships. To receive one, you can be a current student or have interest in attending any upcoming programs.

Jenni Canterburry, the Director of Communications for the college, said it is a great opportunity for both current and new students.

“It helps our students to complete their education. One of the hurdles that you hear so often when you talk to people about continuing their education is the cost. This helps to relieve that cost barrier,” Canterburry said.

Students can apply on the college’s website.

