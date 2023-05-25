BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Institute of Technology and New River Community and Technical College officially signed an agreement to help further nursing opportunities in higher education on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The agreement will create a smooth pathway for graduates of New River CTC’s Associate Degree Nursing program who have received RN licensure to transfer into the WVU School of Nursing RN to BSN program.

The ultimate goal is to promote more nursing education and higher quality health care in West Virginia. The classes can also be taken virtually, which gives greater access to students everywhere.

Both presidents of the two colleges said providing resources to help students grow and succeed is the best part of their job.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done here today, I’m proud of what we’ve done in the past, but most importantly I’m so excited for what we’re doing for future students,” said Ramon Stuart, President of WVU Tech. “That’s what we are supposed to be doing as higher education.”

Both presidents also believe this agreement could help curb the nursing shortage in West Virginia.