New River CTC Invitational returning after postponement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the third year, 20 area high school basketball teams will be competing for the championship of the New River CTC Invitational. Tournament Director Michael Green is excited to showcase the local talent after two postponed tournaments.

“Just to get the opportunity, not only to help promote the college, but also bring high school athletics back to the community,” Green said. “We’re excited about getting something for the community and the people to get behind and support.”

Andrea Akers, the General Manager of the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, said this will be the first tournament held in the convention center since last year.

“We’re very excited. This is our first tournament since at least last March, so we are really excited to have teams in the building and people in the building and concessions going,” Akers said.

Preparing for a tournament this big usually takes a lot of planning, but this year they are adding the COVID-19 pandemic to the mix. Green said they will allow 700 people into each game. He asks people attending the games to be patient since they have to clean after every game.

“We are going to have to exit the arena after every game,” Green said. “So in order to keep us on time and on schedule, we have to get the current games attendees out and wait before we bring the next game in.”

They will also be cleaning the locker rooms after every game. All fans will also have to wear a face mask.

“Everyone is required to wear a mask,” Akers said. “The only time you can remove your mask is if you are socially distance seated and eating or drinking. So if you have food from concessions of course you can take your mask down to eat that while your socially distanced in the arena seats.”

Games tip off Wednesday, Mar, 31 at 4:30 p.m. with Independence hosting Richwood. One hundred day tickets are available to purchase before games start which will allow fans to see every game that day. Otherwise, you can buy single game tickets day of.

For more information about the tournament, visit New River CTC Invitational.