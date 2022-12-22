RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A local basketball invitational helping college students pay for college returns in January.

The New River Invitational returns for its 5th year to the Raleigh County Convention Center on January 3, 2023, with all four high school classes represented in the event.

The event helps fund the New River Community and Technical College Foundation which helps students pay for college with scholarship endowments.

Michael Green, the Executive Director of Institutional Advancement said the Invitational is a great way to reach students looking for a college to attend.

“The Invitational itself it’s our single biggest fundraiser for the foundation,” said Green. “We provide over one hundred fifty thousand dollars annually to deserving students here at New River.”

The New River CTC Invitational will run through January 7th.