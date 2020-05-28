New River Gorge 10K open for registration

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Are you looking for a fun way to stay active during the COVID-19 pandemic? Active Southern West Virginia will be hosting a virtual New River Gorge 10K in June to allow people to get outdoors while still practicing social distancing.

Veronica Crosier, with Active Southern West Virginia, said a virtual race will allow people to run or work out in the comfort of their own homes or in their neighborhoods.

“For the virtual New River Gorge 10K, you can do your run anytime between June 1st and June 20th, and upload the run you want,” Crosier said.

The fee to register for the 10K is $28.75. For more information and the link to register, visit Active Southern West Virginia.