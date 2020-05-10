New River Gorge CVB preparing to reopen during COVID-19 pandemic

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic but they’re working to reopen by Memorial Day weekend.

Executive Director Becky Sullivan said before they can open they need to organize and clean their Fayette County offices.

“We are still working on reorganizing the visitors center, cleaning, sanitizing, and just reworking things in here so that we can be safe for public interaction,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said they are following the same orders as the West Virginia tourism office.