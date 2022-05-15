OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The New River Gorge Festival wrapped up Sunday, May 15, 2022, with a river cleanup. Team members from the ACE Adventure Resort partnered up with the New River Conservancy along with about 2 dozen people who took to the banks of the New River to clean up litter and trash along the waterfront from Thayer to Thurmond, Fayette County.

This year the group had a competition to see who collect the most toy doll heads. The Director of Special Events at ACE Adventure Resort said it is up to us to keep the beauty of the gorge at its peak.

“It’s where we all live and recreate,” said Chris Colin. “We’re in the river every single day were climbing on the rocks every day so I think we have an invested interest to keep that stuff looking as gorgeous as it can be.”

Colin says they anticipate filling at least one full-sized dumpster with garbage from Sunday’s cleanup.