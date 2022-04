GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — National Park Week is this week and the Mountain State’s newest National Park is gearing up for the celebration.

In honor of this week, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve uploaded their museum collection online. Artwork from students in surrounding counties is also on display at both Tamarack Marketplace and online.

For more information on how the park is celebrating, you can check out its Facebook page.

National Park Week runs until April 24, 2022.