New River Gorge National Park named one of TIME Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places

(WVNS) — TIME Magazine released their list of the World’s Greatest Places on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and a West Virginia treasure made the list.

The New River Gorge National Park And Preserve made it to the list of TIME’s 100 Greatest Places in the World for 2021. The list is comprised from editor and expert nominations. It recognizes destinations that offer visitors an ‘extraordinary experience that’s unlike any other.’

This is the third year TIME has published its list of the World’s Greatest Places.

West Virginia’s New River Gorge, encompassing more than 70,000 acres, became the country’s newest national park and preserve in December. The main artery of the park is New River, which—despite its moniker—is one of the oldest rivers in the world, with 53 miles of free-flowing white water. Towering above the river is New River Gorge Bridge, which hosts its annual BASE jumping “Bridge Day” in October—making this the only national park where that daredevil activity is legal. Climbers come for the sandstone cliffs, some 1,200 ft. high, with 1,400 climbing routes, and there are also more than 21 miles for mountain biking. Aniesia Williams

The New River Gorge was designated a National Park and Preserve in December 2020. It is also the official site of Bridge Day, an event where thousands of people converge on the bridge for rappelling, skydiving and more. Last year’s event was held virtually due to COVID-19.

