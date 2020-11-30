New River Gorge National River and Tamarack launch 2021 Youth Arts in the Parks Contest for Wildlife

LANSING, WV (WVNS)– New River Gorge National River and Tamarack are launching their 2021 Youth Arts in the Parks Contest for Wildlife. The contest will be open to children who live in Raleigh, Summers, and Nicholas Counties, ages K through 12.

Contestants will be only be able to turn in two dimensional artwork instead of 3-D. A new digital art critter challenge will be added this year.

Park Ranger from the New River Gorge National Park Jodi French-Burr said this great way for children to learn about the different wildlife in West Virginia.

“But it is a fun way for kids to help be community leaders. Help people learn about the very diverse ecology, that we have here in southern appalachia,” French-Burr said.



Entries will open on January 2, 2021. For more information about contest rules and past winners you can visit their website.