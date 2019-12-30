New River Gorge offers plenty of hiking opportunities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — There are several free hikes being offered in the new year around the New River Gorge.

Park Ranger, Leah Perkowski-Sisk, said hikes around the gorge vary in difficulty and length, depending on how strenuous you would like your hike.

“You get to see some features that may be hidden behind leaves in the summertime,” Perkowski-Sisk said. “You don’t have to worry about bugs. It’s just a completely different experience. Even if you’ve done a trail numerous times, even if you’ve only done it in one season. You really haven’t experienced the full force of that trail.”

Some of the hikes are done in conjunction with Active Southern West Virginia.

  • Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: Butcher Branch Trail Hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020: Burnwood Trail Hike and Tree Aging from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020: Kaymoor Miners Trail Hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020: Brooklyn Mine Trail from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020: Kaymoor Hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020: Kaymoor Miners Trail Hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest"

Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments"

New Beckley fire station to be completed in May

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Beckley fire station to be completed in May"

Election season preparations begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election season preparations begin"

Humane Society hits fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society hits fundraising goal"

Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News