New River Gorge Trail Alliance asks for support from Greenbrier County Commission

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Commission is supporting the New River Gorge Trail Alliance in their request to form another alliance.

Greenbrier County Commissioner, Tammy Tincher, said the new alliance will be called the Mountain State Trail Alliance.

The Mountain State Trial Alliance would help keep a number of trails around the area running and available for community use.

“This organization would provide support for the trails in the area,” Tincher said. “It will give us the opportunity to enforce laws against trespassers or vandalism. Anything to help protect the trail systems.”

Trails, like the Meadow River Trail, will be exclusive for hiking and biking. ATVs and other motorized vehicles will be prohibited.

The Meadow River Trail is currently closed off to the public.

This trail is still in the design phase of this project but is expected to be completed in the next two to three years.

“We have worked on this for over nine years,” Tincher said. “There has been many people who are involved or have been involved in it.”

Before they could begin the design phase for this specific trail, Greenbrier County had to obtain ownership of the land and remove railroad tracks that covered the trail.

“We still have to go through grant process and design phases with Division of Highways,” Tincher said.

Grants to help build this trail are up to about 700 thousand dollars and federally funded.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Farmers Market to open on Mercer Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers Market to open on Mercer Street"

59 News Online Update: 12/8/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: 12/8/19"

Wyoming County Shop with a cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Shop with a cop"

4 dead in shooting at Naval Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "4 dead in shooting at Naval Base"

3 fired from WV corrections agency after apparent Nazi salute

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 fired from WV corrections agency after apparent Nazi salute"

Salvation Army goes digital with Red Kettle campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army goes digital with Red Kettle campaign"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News