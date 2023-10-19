OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – In honor of their one-year anniversary of expansion, New River Health is hosting a health fair with refreshments, COVID-19 vaccines, and more.

Thursday, October 19th, 2023 New River Health celebrated their first year expanding into Oak Hill.

The fair gives opportunity to local residents to hear more about the services that New River Health offers.

Services include behavioral health, dental, medical, and chiropractic.

Angela Barker, Chief Medical Officer of New River Health, said the fair not only offers their own services, but those around them.

“We’re showcasing some of our partners as well. We have a partnership with the WVU Cancer Institute for colon cancer, and increasing colon cancer screenings. We have Body Works, which is a Physical Therapy facility at the end of the building, and we have LabCorp, one of our partners here as well,” said Barker.

Barker said if needed, expanding even farther would be possible.