BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The New River Park pool in Beckley received a new name on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Officials and residents gathered around the shelter at New River Park for a dedication ceremony for the late Sharon Dempsey. Dempsey worked with the City of Beckley and the local YMCA.

Mayor Rob Rappold stood with Dempsey’s sons to showcase the new name for the pool- The Sharon Dempsey Memorial Pool.

Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Rec for the City said Sharon deserves this honor.

“Hundreds of people have come out because she literally touched thousands of people’s lives in the City of Beckley. Over the years of her being not only a lifeguard but a lifeguard instructor and a pool manager. It’s very hard today, very bittersweet to do without her,” Baker said.

The pool is open from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, and 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sundays.