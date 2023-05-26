BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The New River Pool in Beckley is tentatively set to open on June 8, 2023, Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker announced Friday, May 26, 2023.

Baker said the city has solved an ongoing issue of staffing shortages and now has the required number of certified lifeguards to safely open New River Pool, one of the city’s two pools.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources guidelines require the pool to be painted prior to opening.

Baker said the paint has been purchased, and workers will paint the pool. The paint requires five days to “cure,” which means any rainy weather could postpone the opening.