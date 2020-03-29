New River Transit Authority still running amid COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Public transportation is one of the essential businesses operating with limited access. New River Transit Authority buses are still running, but only for travel to-and-from grocery stores and necessary doctor appointments.

Ron Cantley with RCCA said the number of passengers allowed on the buses has also been limited during the pandemic.

“With our buses and the size of them we have reduced the number of passengers and we are still able to help people do essential things,” Cantley said.

Cantley wants to remind people to be patient with them while everyone gets use to the new passenger limit. For a complete list of their schedules visit The New River Transit Authority website.