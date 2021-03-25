New River Transit to change bus routes in April

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– For the first time in almost 40 years, New River Transit Authority will be completely changing bus routes.

Andy Austin the Director with New River Transit Authority, explained the current three routes will be expanded to five routes.

“To have five complete new routes that hopefully brings a little bit more streamline to the routes, transfer points, have people, get more accessibility to and around the city,” Austin said.

So far, many of the maps shown are not the finalized routes. However, Austin said the new route system will reduce travel time.

“Our routes are going to go from an hour 45 minutes that we are trying to streamline those routes down to 35 to 45 minutes for each route and have more points of transfer,” Austin continued.

Although routes will be changing, many of their other services will stay the same. The new changes will go into effect on Monday, April 5.

“New routes will start that morning, but our other services will remain the same as far as demand and response, and dollar ride will still be implemented like always.”

New changes also comes with a new price. The good news, the fare will be lower from $2.50 to $1.50.