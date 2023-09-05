BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Construction is steam-rolling ahead on the new Salvation Army location in Beckley.

The new building is set to finish in October, ready for move-in and Christmas plans in November, and officially open its doors in January.

The building includes an academic wing, a massive gym for all kinds of sports and a climbing wall, a large kitchen, locker rooms and so much more.

This location is also the first ever Boys and Girls Club of America in Raleigh County.

Captain Liz Blusiewicz, Commanding Officer for Beckley’s Salvation Army, said she is so excited to open the new location and help serve the community.

“We focus a lot on at-risk or underserved kids, and it’s a place where they can come after school. We feed them a meal, a snack, we do homework help, we call it our ‘triple-play’ with mind, body, and soul, and just care for kids,” said Blusiewicz.

Construction first began in March of 2022.

The new location is right next to the Sheetz on Robert C. Byrd in Beckley.