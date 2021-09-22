New sculpture to be unveiled in Uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’ve driven around Uptown Beckley recently, you may have seen a new sculpture under wraps.

The rising cardinals structure will be unveiled on Sunday September 26, 2021, on the corner of Neville and North Heber Streets. The sculpture and paved pavilion replaces a building that burnt down several years ago. Mayor of Beckley Rob Rappold, said he hopes the new sculpture will become an area for special memories in the future.

“There will be a lot of pictures taken by tourists who come in,” said Robert Rappold. “There will be pictures taken by people who are celebrating a memorable event such as a reunion, wedding, etcetera, a birthday.”

The official unveiling will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday.