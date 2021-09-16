New show features 50 artists at Beckley Art Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a fan of local art, you can find a new exhibit at the Beckley Art Center beginning Friday, September 17, 2021.

The Black and White West Virginia exhibition features photography from 50 different artists. Submissions were open to people of all experience levels. The Administrative Coordinator for the Art Center, Saja Montague, said open submissions combined with the beauty of the mountain state made this large exhibit possible.

“Photography is a really popular thing in West Virginia,” Montague said. “People are really drawn to the landscape and the dreamlike quality of the state, so I think the exhibition itself really just lends an extra hand to people celebrating that.”

There will be COVID-19 measures in place. Masks will be required to view the exhibit. If you are interested in attending, you have to pre-register online.