BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new sleep business is set to open in Beckley. The grand opening of the store will be Nov. 21, 2019 from Noon to 2 p.m.

Dr. Cuffy York has been practicing dentistry for the past 33 years, and he has developed the Almost Heaven Sleep Solutions in Beckley. His practice is limited to the treatment of sleep breathing disorders, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and snoring.

According to the release Almost Heaven Sleep Solutions will provide oral appliance therapy which is convenient and effective treatment alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP). The new business will be located 1002 West Neville Street.