Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

New sleep business is set to open in Beckley

News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new sleep business is set to open in Beckley. The grand opening of the store will be Nov. 21, 2019 from Noon to 2 p.m.

Dr. Cuffy York has been practicing dentistry for the past 33 years, and he has developed the Almost Heaven Sleep Solutions in Beckley. His practice is limited to the treatment of sleep breathing disorders, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and snoring.

According to the release Almost Heaven Sleep Solutions will provide oral appliance therapy which is convenient and effective treatment alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP). The new business will be located 1002 West Neville Street.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season"

Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County"

LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder"

Small Business lunch held in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business lunch held in Bluefield"

Arrest made in Oak Hill murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest made in Oak Hill murder"

Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News