BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS)-A new storage facility held its grand opening in Bluewell.

The All-In-1 storage facility opened its doors to customers today on Thursday, July 14, 2022, after a ribbon-cutting celebration.

The facility boasts over four hundred self-storage units with both climate and semi-climate controlled units.

Other services include portable storage units and U-Haul rentals.

General Manager Tori Billips said they’re different from other facilities in the area.

“We have cameras, we have access control, we watch who comes in and out of our facility to help people be at ease to know that the stuff they’re storing here we’re really going out of our way to make sure it stays safe,” Billips said.

All-In-1 storage is located on Coal Heritage Road.