BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Debris removal continued Monday, July 31, 2023, at the former Stratton Elementary School site, after the historic building was demolished last month.

But incoming students will make history when school starts, as the first group to attend classes at the new Stratton Elementary School, which is situated directly behind the demolition site.

A spokesperson for Raleigh County Schools Superintendent Serena Starcher said parents and classes can expect the new school to be open on the first day of school for students.