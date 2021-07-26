New study ranks West Virginia as one of the states for worst school systems

(WVNS) — A study released on Monday, July 26 named West Virginia as one of the states with the worst school systems.

According to the study by WalletHub, more than half of educators reported significant learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety in order to determine the best school systems in the United States. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores. Here is a look at how the Mountain State fared:

Overall Rank

44 State

West Virginia Total Score

38.47 Quality

45 Safety

17

Here is the ranking for the best and worst school systems in America:

States with the Best School Systems States with the Worst School Systems 1. Massachusetts 42. Oregon 2. Connecticut 43. South Carolina 3. New Jersey 44. West Virginia 4. Virginia 45. Mississippi 5. New Hampshire 46. Oklahoma 6. Maryland 47. Alabama 7. Delaware 48. Alaska 8. Nebraska 49. Arizona 9. Wisconsin 50. Louisiana 10. Vermont 51. New Mexico

