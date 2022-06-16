PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A business in Princeton recently expanded.

Sweet Pea Hill Boutique added the expanded shop to their business. Iron Hill Provisions and Sundries provides menswear, gourmet foods, and treats.

Angela Hill, the owner of both Sweet Pea Hill and Iron Hill said she wouldn’t have imagined expanding had it not been for the overwhelming support from the community.

“This little space became available right beside the boutique so we thought it was a perfect oppourtunity so we just jumped in six weeks ago and started re-doing the little spot here and put together this cute little shop,” Hill said.

Iron Hill is located on Athens Road in Princeton and is open from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays and 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays.