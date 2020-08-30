New Superintendents prepare for upcoming school year

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The 2020 school year is going to be different from past years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Fayette and Summers county, this year will look even more different, besides all the new changes. David Warvel is the new Superintendent in Summers County and Gary Hough is the new Superintendent in Fayette County.

They both said every day brings new challenges when planning for the students and staff to return.

“The information that we know changes by the day, the information on COVID itself and how it infects people and how it transfers from person to person changes which causes our strategies to change as we go throughout the process,” Hough said.

Warvel said the main thing in education is to educate the students while keeping them healthy and safe.

“That’s the tough thing with COVID there is no playbook for that. It’s a pandemic and this hasn’t happened for 100 years so we are trying to shift through that and make sure our kids and our staffs are very safe as we come back to the regular school year,” Warvel said.

Hough said the biggest adjustment this year will be teaching the students virtually.

“We use a word here that from March until June we interacted we didn’t necessarily instruct and that’s not a criticism I think that was nationwide wasn’t just in Fayette County,” Hough said. “But we need to be prepared to instruct in a virtual format.”

Both Warvel and Hough understand the concerns parents have about this school year and are always available to talk with parents about any concerns they have.

“I have a Superintendent hat and I have a parent hat, those two don’t jive together too well but I get it, I get the concern that parents have,” Warvel said. “We are going to do the best we can with all the precautions that we can to prevent any spreading of COVID.”