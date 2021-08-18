New technology changes surgery at Princeton Community Hospital

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– New equipment has changed the way surgery will be done at Princeton Community Hospital.

On August 18, 2021, employees showcased Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Total Knee Replacement. Princeton Community Hospital is one of three hospitals in West Virginia to have this technology. Surgeons make the step-by-step plan of the surgery through the computer. The robot helps surgeons to make sure they are cutting in the correct spot. When the surgeon starts to get off course, the robot immediately stops and will prompt them to start again.

“And what we’ve seen looking at a large number of these is a lot of patients experience less pain and a faster recovery from the surgery,” Philip Branson, Director of Dryer Replace Center said.



Branson added surgery with the robot is about 10 to 15 minutes longer than without.