BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a new traffic pattern at a three-way split in Beckley, where Eisenhower Drive, Rural Cares Drive and Stanaford Road connect.

Beckley city officials have said the interchange adjustment helps traffic flow with the recent Z-Way construction.

Raleigh County officials reminded local motorists on Thursday, June 29, 2023, to use caution as they approach the intersection.

It is one of the most-utilized exchanges in Beckley.

“It will be somewhat congested, and a whole new pattern,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth. “They’ve moved the traffic signal lights and closed one section there, and opened another. There’s more traffic, and we advise caution when approaching these intersections.”

West Virginia Division of Highway crews also added a new bridge and had allocated $6.7 million for the project in 2021.