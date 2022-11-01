BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–New trial dates are set for two women who were arrested for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old in Bluefield.

The trial for Nichole Brooks is set for Wednesday, January 23, 2022. Isis Wallace will go to trial before her on Tuesday, January 10, 2022.

According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, gunshots were fired near the intersection of US Route 460 and Cumberland Road on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The shots were reportedly fired from a car driven by Wallace and Brooks.

A 13-year-old female was shot and transported to CAMC in Charleston.

She died due to her injuries in the shooting.