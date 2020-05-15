New turf field put down at Mt. View High School

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A High School football team in McDowell County will have a brand new turf field in the fall. Mt. View High School is installing a new turf playing surface at the school.

Athletic Director Larry Barber said everyday there a cars driving up to check out the progress. He said the next step, after putting in the bleachers, is wiring the electricity to the field.

“The next step is getting the lights up and the scoreboard up,” Barber said. “But right now everything seems to be going as planned and with all this nice weather I’d say that they will keep on moving on.”

Barber said if everything runs smoothly, like it has so far, they will be ready for their first home game in September. The team’s home opener will be in Week 3 against the Tazewell Bulldogs on Friday, September 11.