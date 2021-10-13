New United States Southern District of West Virginia Attorney sworn in

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– William S. Thompson was sworn in as the newest United States Attorney for the Southern District of WV on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Thompson’s nomination was announced by President Joe Biden on August 10, 2021, and was confirmed on October 5, 2021. He was sworn in by Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston.

“It is an honor to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia,” said U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson. “I look forward to leading the dedicated public servants in the office as we work in partnership with federal, state, and local law enforcement to make communities throughout southern West Virginia safer places to live.”

Thompson will oversee 34 attorneys and 41 non-attorney personnel in offices located in Charleston, Huntington, and Beckley.

Before his nomination, Thompson was a circuit court judge in West Virginia’s 25th Judicial Circuit. He was appointed in 2007 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. He was born in Charleston and raised in Boone County, WV. He received a degree in civil engineering from West Virginia University and a law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law.