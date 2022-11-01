BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A new community market makes its way to Downtown Bluefield!

It is called Downtown Merchants. This is a new business that features local vendors and artisans within the community.

Owner JonPatrick Marinus along with his wife and father are renovating the current space on Bland Street. Marinus said he already has 25 vendors but wants to get to 40 or more.

“It’s a great way for people to get involved with not paying employees and not going through rent and overhead and all that,” said Marinus. “It’s a way for vendors to be able to sell their items within the community.”

Marinus added the store has a 20 percent consignment fee. After renovations are done, Downtown Merchants plan to celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, November 19th.