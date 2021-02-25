New veterans nursing home to be built in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Veterans in southern West Virginia will soon have a new place to call home. A new nursing home for veterans will be built in southern West Virginia.

This will be the first veterans nursing home in our area. It will be located near the Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.

“It’s going to be a place where they can go to receive care when they can’t get it at home when they need that higher level of care, and I also think that it is really going to be good because family is important in West Virginia,” West Virginia Senator Stephen Baldwin said.



So far, the federal government awarded $15 million towards the project. Sen. Baldwin said the state will provide $30 million, making the total cost of the project $45 million.