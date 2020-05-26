New visitor restrictions go into effect at Raleigh General Hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Visitors were allowed back inside Raleigh General Hospital on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 for the first time in nearly two months.

As the hospital’s President and CEO, Matthew Roberts, explained, this is an inaugural phase of lifting their zero-visitor policy put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s not pre COVID-19 visitation, but we know it’s tough to be in the hospital and not be able to see your family members,” Roberts said.

New policies are for inpatients, such as people having a procedure done or being admitted from the emergency room, not, for patients being treated for or showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“Anyone that’s in isolation or anyone that’s being ruled out for COVID-19 absolutely cannot have a visitor in the room,” Roberts added. “Those rooms are under very tight lock down and we separate those patients from everyone else in the hospital, so it’s just not a good idea to bring a family member in in that type of situation.”

Visitors can only enter and exit through the main entrance or ER. The rest of the normal entrances are currently taped off. When entering, visitors can expect to be screened and have their temperatures taken. Once inside, they must wear a mask at all times.

“We felt like it was the best thing to protect not only our patients, but also our providers and employees,” Roberts said.

Toddlers and young children are not allowed inside the hospital for the time being. Visitors must be 12-years-old or older.