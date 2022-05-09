BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–New voting machines are in place in Raleigh County.

The voting machines feature an easier way to both select and count ballots. New digital machines mark your selection, print it out, and get fed into a scanner to tabulate.

Tammy Richardson, Chief Elections Officer said it alleviates some of the pressure her officers are faced with.

“This will be streamlined a lot and they won’t have five machines to shut down, they’ll have one scanner to shut down and it should make results come in a lot faster,” Richardson said.

Richardson said citizens need to remember the polls close at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and to bring a valid photo ID.