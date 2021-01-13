New written policy protects Greenbrier County Employees who have to quarantine

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A newly written policy in Greenbrier County helps protect County employees if they have to quarantine.

Greenbrier County Commission President, Lowell Rose, told 59News if an employee must quarantine for 14 days, they will receive 80 hours worth of pay without dipping into their sick or vacation days. He added with this policy in place, it should also help keep the Courthouse open to the public.

“For a short time, we had people stopping at the door and dropping off papers and stuff like that, nobody coming in,” Rose said. “For the last several months, you’ve been able to come in just so many at a time. We temperature screen at the door and things like that. But we want to keep that open, we want the public to be able to come in.”

Rose said the policy only covers one period of quarantine per employee. He said their goal is to make sure no employee feels like they must come to work if they are not feeling well.