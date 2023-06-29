FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Nobody likes to pay taxes, but with newly passed legislation, taxpayers will be happy to hear you may qualify for a refund on your vehicle taxes in 2024.

Qualified taxpayers can now receive a portion of their vehicle taxes back with an income tax credit.

To qualify in 2024, the first step is to fill out an assessment sheet online or at your county’s assessor’s office.

The other requirement is to make sure to pay your vehicle taxes in full between January 1, 2024 and April 1, 2024.

Tara Tyree, Chief Deputy Assessor in Fayette County, said she hopes everyone will try to take advantage of this tax credit.

“With the economy the way it is, people are struggling to afford gas, groceries and just the cost of living,” said Tyree. “It’s nice to have a little bit of a break for the citizens of our county and for our state to get a little bit of their money back.”

Tyree added the legislation includes a tax credit for disabled veterans and their real estate taxes as well.

Since the rebate money comes from the state’s surplus, it might not last forever.

“I think it’ll be good for as long as it lasts,” said Tyree. “I don’t know how long it’ll last in the future, but I think people should take advantage of it while it’s out there.”

For more information on eligibility requirements in Fayette County, visit their website.