New Year fitness resolutions helping local gyms

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Once the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday, it may be hard to get a spot on the treadmill at local gyms like the YMCA of Southern West Virginia because let’s face it…getting in shape often makes its way to the top of new year resolution lists.

Director of Health and Wellness, Megan Clackler, sees it first hand every year.

“Getting in shape and dieting are always at the top of the list!” Clackler said. “Which is good for us, we get a lot of new members and an influx of new people and old people coming back trying to get healthy for the new year. “

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Y financially speaking… since they notice members cancelling or not coming as often during the holidays.

“It’s a huge benefit to us,” Clackler added. “Throughout the fall and winter months we tend to have some drop off in memberships so this is the biggest time of the year we get excited about it every year.”

For many it’s time to shed some holiday bloat…for others its about becoming strong. Regardless of what your intentions in the gym are for 2020, don’t rush the process and risk injury or even disappointment.

