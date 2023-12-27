DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The Resort at Glade Springs is ringing in the New Year right with two New Year’s Eve bashes open to the public.

The New Year’s Eve Bash at the Inn is a family-friendly event. Things kick off at 8:30 with the Load-Up Bar in the Rotunda where visitors can pile their plates high with wings, nachos, and fries. There will be a Dice and Pixels room where families can play either console or board games together, and the ballroom will be open for a silent disco with headphones and three event-exclusive playlists provided. There will be an early ball drop for the kids at 10:30P.M.

The party at Bunker’s Sports Bar is a little more mature. With a live DJ kicking things off at 9:00P.M. and alcoholic beverages and food available throughout the evening. This party will end at 1A.M.

Tickets for both parties are on sale now, and you can reserve them early and pay at the door when you arrive.

Tickets can only be purchased online at https://gladesprings.ticketleap.com/new-years-eve-bash/