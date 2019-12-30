New Year’s resolutions may give you the blues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People are trying to set fitness or finance goals in honor of the tradition of New Year’s Resolutions. But some think setting those expectations of yourself can be harmful.

According to Business Insider, 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions do not last past February. That sense of failure can leave people feeling anxious or depressed, especially people who already suffer from mental illness.

Dr. Ahmed Faheem with Appalachian Psychiatric Services said it is important to set small, realistic goals, or no resolutions at all, to avoid feeling defeated after the holiday.

“If someone is making it, with the great resolve that they are going to do it and set themselves for big disappointment, then obviously they are going to react negatively to it and especially those who are prone to do so,” said Faheem.