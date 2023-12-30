Happy New Year from all of us here at 59News!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY SATURDAY DECEMBER 30th FROM 1 AM to 7 PM

Western Greenbrier, Eastern Nicholas, and Northwestern Pocahontas County

A Winter Weather Advisory: issued when winter weather is expected with 25-34 mph winds that are accompanied by blowing or falling snow reducing visibility for 3 hours or more. While snow amounts aren’t impressive for our region, reduced visibility, black ice, and snow covered roads by dawn can pose travel risks. At a time where family and friends are gathering, often out of state, drivers are urged to take caution while out tonight through Saturday evening.

For most, the impact of the snow won’t be major, but icy roads will certainly slow down your holiday weekend plans. The benefit here is solar energy will still be sufficient to help melt snow during daylight hours. It’s when we lose the sunlight, roads refreeze and patchy ice become a real risk for travelers. With most activity for the holiday weekend happening Sunday night, watch for icy roads to and from your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Saturday morning, snow showers continue in waves around sunrise with temps in the 20s. Again, black ice will be the main concern for those heading out, especially on untreated roads. As the sunrises, temps push their way into the mid and upper 30s for the lowlands. We’ll still have bursts of snow at times, but many will find breaks in between each burst. For the lowlands, little accumulations are expected through the day but the mountains can still pick up an inch or so with what they already received from Friday night. Untraveled roads, secondary roads, and those through mountains will be icy making travel tricky at times. Snow showers fade overnight with temps once again in the 20s.

New Year’s Eve, Sunday we catch a small break with more dry time than not to start. A few clouds with passing flurries still roam the region, but won’t amount to much other than looking pretty. Winds will be slightly elevated making the upper 30s highs feel much colder to bare skin. Wind chills and frost bite worth taking into account for those with outdoor plans.

Sunday night, winds shift out of the northwest bringing in moisture from the Great Lakes. Clouds increase and a few scattered rain and snow showers to follow. While most of us look dry Sunday night, the eastern mountains will begin to see upslope snow showers before all of us get in on a good chance of scattered snow showers. Watch for icy roads on your way home from New Year’s Eve festivities. We’ll of course keep you posted as 2023 comes to and end.

New Year’s Day, our southern plume of moisture meets up with a weak system from the northwest. The weak nature of the set up suggests we’ll still see a stray shower here or there Monday, but trending with more dry hours than not. For the higher elevation

Tuesday the unsettled pattern continues with cold air stuck in place and passing snow flurries to follow. While not much in the way of moisture is available, a dusting is likely through most of the higher mountain tops with little to none for those off the mountains. Icy conditions can be expected on the roads before and after the sun rises and sets. Highs only manage the upper 30s.

Wednesday is looking drier overall with a brief break in the rains and snows for most. Southwest winds help push us to seasonal averages in the low 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will filter in and out with some sunshine expected. Wednesday evening, clouds increase, however, as another push of Gulf moisture moves in. With cold air in place and a southern path, the disturbance looks to bring rain then snow for the overnight hours. Accumulations can be expected by minimum for our southern state line counties.

Thursday snow flurries and an occasional burst of snow in the morning is likely as our little disturbance pushes out. It’ll be a quick change from gloomy and snowy to mostly cloudy and dry conditions for the afternoon. A few flakes fly along the northwestern parts of Pocahontas county until fading by the late night hours. Temps are in the upper 30s before falling back into the 20s creating overnight black ice issues for drivers.

In your extended forecast, the unsettled pattern continues for a spell, but the frequency of rain and snow showers lessens a bit. We’ll start to see a few dry days between systems unlike what we’ve seen the last week where system are one after another. Our blocking high pressure system towards the east near Greenland begins to wobble a bit allowing systems to move a little more freely with more speed.

SATURDAY

Snow showers, some heavy at times AM. Highs in the 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE-SUNDAY

Dry start, snow & rain showers late. Highs in the low 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY-MONDAY

Snow showers at times. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

More snow showers, mtn. accumulations. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Drier and calmer. Sunshine returns. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Chilly, cold, but dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine early, building clouds late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Sun & clouds. Chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Clouds increase, iso. showers, mtn ice. Highs in the 30s.



