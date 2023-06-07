BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Valley College in Beckley has been acquired by a Franciscan Services College in Buffalo, New York.

This is enabling Valley College to offer more educational programs to southern West Virginia, college officials announced on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Hilbert College of New York now owns Valley College on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.

The two institutions will operate as distinct colleges according to a press release from Hilbert College officials.

The new ownership allows Valley College to offer new online degree pathways from associate and certification programs, as well as additional bachelor’s degrees and masters degrees in the business, technology and health fields.

Beth Gardner, vice-president of Regulatory Affairs for Valley College, said the acquisition continues the efforts of Valley College to provide educational opportunities and programs in West Virginia.

“In 2018, all of our campuses were schools of distinction, so we’re really proud of that, and we value integrity, and teamwork,” Gardner said. “It’s a really good experience for our students, and we have very high ratings of student satisfaction.”

Jamie Holliday, campus director of Valley College, said the college offers opportunities and programs which make it more convenient for students to pursue higher education.

“The medical clinic assistance program is a hybrid program, which means they get to take their classes at home online and then come in Saturday, for their labs, and then attend an externship, which is a great entry way into the medical field,” she said.

Gardner said class schedules begin every three weeks at Valley College, which also makes it convenient for students to begin their studies based on their needs.

The new courses will be offered in July or August.