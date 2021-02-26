Newly renovated coal cars tell history of one McDowell County community

KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — People living in one McDowell County community found a fun way to tell their coal history.

People living in Kimball recently renovated old mining cars. The mine cars were painted and fixed up to be displayed behind the caboose, which is already in Kimball. Jay Chatman is the President of the McDowell County Historical Society. He said they hope by adding the coal cars it will ensure the community’s coal history is never forgotten.

“It gets people to stop in town, especially when we have this mine car, the motor, and the caboose up there. And they want to know about the history of the area. We are going to keep the kiosk up there to explain what they are looking at,” Chatman said.



Concrete was laid a few days ago. The cars will be on display in couple of weeks.