GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The National Fire Protection Association will kick off the 2023 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day with Facebook Live Event.

According to the NFPA, Thursday, May 6 their live event will discuss the importance of WCP Day and will encourage people and organizations to help raise awareness and reduce wildfires on the first Saturday of May. Presenters will also discuss recent wildfire impacts and how communities and forestry experts are working together to reduce future loss. Presenters will offer project ideas and answer questions the viewers have on the topic of wildfires. Viewers will also learn about the free resources that can be found at nfpa.org/wildfireprepday.

The past few years have shown that wildfires are becoming a significant danger in the U.S., and with West Virginia recently coming off of the Wildfire at New River Gorge in early November last year, it also affects our state. Research has estimated that 71.8 million properties in the U.S. is at risk of wildfire impact.

For more information about the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, visit www.wildfireprepday.org.