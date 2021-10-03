NFPA reminds people to check their fire alarms during Fire Prevention Week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fire prevention week started on Sunday, October 3, 2021. This year, the nationally observed week focuses on knowing the sounds of fire safety.

The National Fire Protection Association wants people to recognize that when a fire alarm makes noise, they need to take action.

If you hear three loud beeps, that means you need to get out and stay out until help arrives. A single chirp every so often means the batteries need to be changed. If the beeps continue after the batteries are replaced, the whole alarm may need to be replaced as they only last about ten years.

The NFPA also advises you to make sure your alarm meets the needs of your family members, especially those with physical or sensory disabilities.